Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The unit has central heat and air and a laundry room with washer/dryer connections.



No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED... PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!



Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Douglas County Water and Trash



Rent: $950.00



Security Deposit: $950.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties call us at 770-941-7745 or visit our website at pmuinc.com



Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.



*INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE



