Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
7998 East Field Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7998 East Field Drive

7998 East Field Drive · (770) 941-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7998 East Field Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7998 East Field Drive - 7998 · Avail. Aug 3

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The unit has central heat and air and a laundry room with washer/dryer connections.

No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED... PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Douglas County Water and Trash

Rent: $950.00

Security Deposit: $950.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties call us at 770-941-7745 or visit our website at pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

*INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

(RLNE4966447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7998 East Field Drive have any available units?
7998 East Field Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7998 East Field Drive have?
Some of 7998 East Field Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7998 East Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7998 East Field Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7998 East Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7998 East Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 7998 East Field Drive offer parking?
No, 7998 East Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7998 East Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7998 East Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7998 East Field Drive have a pool?
No, 7998 East Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7998 East Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 7998 East Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7998 East Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7998 East Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
