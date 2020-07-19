All apartments in Douglasville
7762 Parkside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7762 Parkside Drive

7762 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7762 Parkside Drive, Douglasville, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7762 Parkside Drive have any available units?
7762 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7762 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7762 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7762 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 7762 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7762 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 7762 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7762 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 7762 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7762 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 7762 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7762 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7762 Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7762 Parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
