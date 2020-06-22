All apartments in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA
7685 Mountain Creek Way
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:15 PM

7685 Mountain Creek Way

7685 Mountain Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

7685 Mountain Creek Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way have any available units?
7685 Mountain Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7685 Mountain Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
7685 Mountain Creek Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7685 Mountain Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7685 Mountain Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way offer parking?
No, 7685 Mountain Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7685 Mountain Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way have a pool?
No, 7685 Mountain Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 7685 Mountain Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7685 Mountain Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7685 Mountain Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7685 Mountain Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
