All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 7415 Bristol Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
7415 Bristol Circle
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

7415 Bristol Circle

7415 Bristol Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7415 Bristol Circle, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This great renovated split level home, in Douglasville, has been updated to impress. The home has an over-sized great room and an updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The home has been updated with a neutral color palette and stylish fixtures so you can quickly begin to personalize your new home! The spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms allow you to get ready in style. There is a nice deck overlooking the private back yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Bristol Circle have any available units?
7415 Bristol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 Bristol Circle have?
Some of 7415 Bristol Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Bristol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Bristol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Bristol Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 Bristol Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7415 Bristol Circle offer parking?
No, 7415 Bristol Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7415 Bristol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Bristol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Bristol Circle have a pool?
No, 7415 Bristol Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Bristol Circle have accessible units?
No, 7415 Bristol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Bristol Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Bristol Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College