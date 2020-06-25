7415 Bristol Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This great renovated split level home, in Douglasville, has been updated to impress. The home has an over-sized great room and an updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The home has been updated with a neutral color palette and stylish fixtures so you can quickly begin to personalize your new home! The spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms allow you to get ready in style. There is a nice deck overlooking the private back yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.