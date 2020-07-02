All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
7345 Hunters Ridge Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7345 Hunters Ridge Dr

7345 Hunters Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7345 Hunters Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr have any available units?
7345 Hunters Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr have?
Some of 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7345 Hunters Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7345 Hunters Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College