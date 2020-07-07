All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7305 Ashton Ct

7305 Ashton Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Ashton Ct, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f049818013 ----
Call 678-712-4200 to schedule a viewing!

MOVE IN BY FEBRUARY 22, 2019 AND GET MARCH 2019 RENT 1/2 OFF
(LIMITED UNITS AVAILABLE)

Welcome to the Residences at Ashton Place, offering luxurious two bedroom duplex homes that feel like private house residences with their many features.

Each home has a private double car driveway in the front and a large front porch and backyard access from the inside. When you enter your new home, you will fall in love with the spacious living room, fully equipped, spacious kitchen with brand new total electric black appliances (Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator), a kitchen island, and new designer faux hardwood vinyl throughout the house.

These large single story homes of about 1100 square feet are total electric, feature a spacious laundry room inside with washer and dryer connections, spacious master bedrooms with a master bathroom and large walk in closets, a second guest bedroom, and a full size guest bathroom.

The neighborhood itself is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood with all homes located on Ashton Ct, a dead-end cul-de-sac street that is lakeside and just a minute away from all the dining attractions and shops in downtown Douglasville. Come visit our community and see why the Residences at Ashton Place is the best place to live in Douglasville.

**7295 unit B is only the Model unit. There are several other units available lease. You will be allowed to view those once the application has been approved.**

This house will not last long! Call today for a viewing ! HABLAMOS ESPAL!
Property won\'t last!! 678-712-4200. To speak with a live person please call 678-490-2200.

We have 10 other units that are currently either fully renovated or being renovated in the upcoming days. Viewing of the other units will be available to you only once we have a rental application on file. All units have the same exact rent rate, size, floor plan, features and finishes.

Rental Criteria:
*Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent.
*No Felonies
*No open bankruptcies
*No active foreclosures
*No Landlord collection debt on your credit report
*Must be employed at least 6 months on your current permanent job.

Please view all of our available properties with descriptions, pictures, and video tours online at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies and apply online!!!

Available on first come first serve basis.

Rent $895
Hold Fee: $200.00 (applied to move in balance)
Deposit $400
Application fee $45.00
Tenant pays for water & sewer ($65 flat rate monthly charge) and electricity.
Landlord pays for landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Ashton Ct have any available units?
7305 Ashton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 Ashton Ct have?
Some of 7305 Ashton Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Ashton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Ashton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Ashton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Ashton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 7305 Ashton Ct offer parking?
No, 7305 Ashton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Ashton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Ashton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Ashton Ct have a pool?
No, 7305 Ashton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Ashton Ct have accessible units?
No, 7305 Ashton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Ashton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 Ashton Ct has units with dishwashers.

