Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

7250 Emma Court

7250 Emma Court · No Longer Available
Location

7250 Emma Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get Your Application fees Credited Back! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Emma Court have any available units?
7250 Emma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7250 Emma Court currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Emma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Emma Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Emma Court is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Emma Court offer parking?
No, 7250 Emma Court does not offer parking.
Does 7250 Emma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 Emma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Emma Court have a pool?
No, 7250 Emma Court does not have a pool.
Does 7250 Emma Court have accessible units?
No, 7250 Emma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Emma Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7250 Emma Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7250 Emma Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7250 Emma Court does not have units with air conditioning.

