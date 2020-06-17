All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

7241 Deering Ct

7241 Deering Court · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7241 Deering Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241 Deering Ct have any available units?
7241 Deering Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7241 Deering Ct have?
Some of 7241 Deering Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241 Deering Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7241 Deering Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241 Deering Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7241 Deering Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7241 Deering Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7241 Deering Ct does offer parking.
Does 7241 Deering Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7241 Deering Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241 Deering Ct have a pool?
No, 7241 Deering Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7241 Deering Ct have accessible units?
No, 7241 Deering Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7241 Deering Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7241 Deering Ct has units with dishwashers.
