7145 Stone Creek Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM
7145 Stone Creek Drive
7145 Stonecreek Dr
·
No Longer Available
7145 Stonecreek Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134
Stonecreek
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
dishwasher
in unit laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large yard. New paint, floors, refinished cabinets, washer and dryer in kitchen. 2 Year lease required.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive have any available units?
7145 Stone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
Is 7145 Stone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7145 Stone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 Stone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7145 Stone Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7145 Stone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7145 Stone Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7145 Stone Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7145 Stone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7145 Stone Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7145 Stone Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7145 Stone Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
