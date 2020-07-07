All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

7141 Crystal Creek Place

7141 Crystal Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

7141 Crystal Creek Place, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Douglasville, GA. Features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 Crystal Creek Place have any available units?
7141 Crystal Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7141 Crystal Creek Place have?
Some of 7141 Crystal Creek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 Crystal Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
7141 Crystal Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 Crystal Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7141 Crystal Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 7141 Crystal Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 7141 Crystal Creek Place offers parking.
Does 7141 Crystal Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7141 Crystal Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 Crystal Creek Place have a pool?
No, 7141 Crystal Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 7141 Crystal Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 7141 Crystal Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 Crystal Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7141 Crystal Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.

