All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 7135 Crystal Creek Pl.
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
7135 Crystal Creek Pl
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM
1 of 14
7135 Crystal Creek Pl
7135 Crystal Creek Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
7135 Crystal Creek Place, Douglasville, GA 30134
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Clean, spacious, new appliances, fresh paint, new carpet and hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl have any available units?
7135 Crystal Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl have?
Some of 7135 Crystal Creek Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7135 Crystal Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Crystal Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Crystal Creek Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7135 Crystal Creek Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl offer parking?
No, 7135 Crystal Creek Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 Crystal Creek Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl have a pool?
No, 7135 Crystal Creek Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 7135 Crystal Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Crystal Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7135 Crystal Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
