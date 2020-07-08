All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:44 PM

7077 Stonecreek Dr

7077 Stonecreek Drive · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

7077 Stonecreek Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134
Stonecreek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr have any available units?
7077 Stonecreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7077 Stonecreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7077 Stonecreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7077 Stonecreek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7077 Stonecreek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr offer parking?
No, 7077 Stonecreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7077 Stonecreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr have a pool?
No, 7077 Stonecreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7077 Stonecreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7077 Stonecreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7077 Stonecreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7077 Stonecreek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

