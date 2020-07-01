All apartments in Douglasville
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6806 Knollwood Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

6806 Knollwood Drive

6806 Knollwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6806 Knollwood Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,648 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, April 30, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5649689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 Knollwood Drive have any available units?
6806 Knollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 Knollwood Drive have?
Some of 6806 Knollwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 Knollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Knollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Knollwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6806 Knollwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6806 Knollwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6806 Knollwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6806 Knollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6806 Knollwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Knollwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6806 Knollwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Knollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6806 Knollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Knollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 Knollwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

