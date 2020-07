Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this newly remodeled 3 BR 2 BA home with new carpet, fresh paint, new fixtures, Great room, Separate dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, Breakfast area. Additional finished room in basement can be used as a 4th bedroom or Man Cave. Located in well established swim/tennis community. $1100 per month, $1100 security deposit. No Section 8 and NO PETS PLEASE.