6586 Snowbird Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6586 Snowbird Lane

6586 Snowbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6586 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Douglasville, Ga. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,886 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

6586 Snowbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Some of 6586 Snowbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
6586 Snowbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 6586 Snowbird Lane is pet friendly.
Yes, 6586 Snowbird Lane offers parking.
No, 6586 Snowbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 6586 Snowbird Lane does not have a pool.
No, 6586 Snowbird Lane does not have accessible units.
No, 6586 Snowbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
