All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6336 Cooper St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6336 Cooper St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

6336 Cooper St

6336 Cooper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6336 Cooper Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6336 Cooper St Available 05/01/20 -

(RLNE5738780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Cooper St have any available units?
6336 Cooper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 6336 Cooper St currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Cooper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Cooper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 Cooper St is pet friendly.
Does 6336 Cooper St offer parking?
No, 6336 Cooper St does not offer parking.
Does 6336 Cooper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Cooper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Cooper St have a pool?
No, 6336 Cooper St does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Cooper St have accessible units?
No, 6336 Cooper St does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Cooper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Cooper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6336 Cooper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6336 Cooper St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College