Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6110 Dorsett St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6110 Dorsett St
6110 Dorsett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6110 Dorsett Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, 1 car garage, master on the main, 4 bedrooms, private yard with partial fence, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6110 Dorsett St have any available units?
6110 Dorsett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6110 Dorsett St have?
Some of 6110 Dorsett St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6110 Dorsett St currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Dorsett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Dorsett St pet-friendly?
No, 6110 Dorsett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 6110 Dorsett St offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Dorsett St offers parking.
Does 6110 Dorsett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Dorsett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Dorsett St have a pool?
No, 6110 Dorsett St does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Dorsett St have accessible units?
No, 6110 Dorsett St does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Dorsett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 Dorsett St has units with dishwashers.
