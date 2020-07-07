Rent Calculator
Douglasville
Find more places like 5504 Somer Ridge Court.
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
5504 Somer Ridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
5504 Somer Ridge Court
5504 Somer Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5504 Somer Ridge Court, Douglasville, GA 30134
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This property is for sale, this is not a rental property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5504 Somer Ridge Court have any available units?
5504 Somer Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5504 Somer Ridge Court have?
Some of 5504 Somer Ridge Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5504 Somer Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Somer Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Somer Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Somer Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 5504 Somer Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Somer Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 5504 Somer Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Somer Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Somer Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5504 Somer Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Somer Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5504 Somer Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Somer Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Somer Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
