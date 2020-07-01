All apartments in Douglasville
3922 Paul St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

3922 Paul St

3922 Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Paul Street, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Paul St have any available units?
3922 Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Paul St have?
Some of 3922 Paul St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Paul St offer parking?
No, 3922 Paul St does not offer parking.
Does 3922 Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Paul St have a pool?
No, 3922 Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Paul St have accessible units?
No, 3922 Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Paul St has units with dishwashers.

