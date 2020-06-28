All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

3840 Cindy Dr

3840 Cindy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Cindy Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Large home on private lot w/garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Cindy Dr have any available units?
3840 Cindy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Cindy Dr have?
Some of 3840 Cindy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Cindy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Cindy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Cindy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Cindy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Cindy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Cindy Dr offers parking.
Does 3840 Cindy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 Cindy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Cindy Dr have a pool?
No, 3840 Cindy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Cindy Dr have accessible units?
No, 3840 Cindy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Cindy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Cindy Dr has units with dishwashers.
