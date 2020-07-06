3631 Kimbrough Point, Douglasville, GA 30135 Chapel Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom three and a half bath home located in Chapel Hill golf and country club. Hardwood floors through out the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Formal dining room with office / den on the main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3631 Kimbrough Point have any available units?
3631 Kimbrough Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.