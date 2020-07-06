All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 3631 Kimbrough Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
3631 Kimbrough Point
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

3631 Kimbrough Point

3631 Kimbrough Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3631 Kimbrough Point, Douglasville, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom three and a half bath home located in Chapel Hill golf and country club. Hardwood floors through out the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Formal dining room with office / den on the main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Kimbrough Point have any available units?
3631 Kimbrough Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 Kimbrough Point have?
Some of 3631 Kimbrough Point's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Kimbrough Point currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Kimbrough Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Kimbrough Point pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Kimbrough Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 3631 Kimbrough Point offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Kimbrough Point offers parking.
Does 3631 Kimbrough Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 Kimbrough Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Kimbrough Point have a pool?
No, 3631 Kimbrough Point does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Kimbrough Point have accessible units?
No, 3631 Kimbrough Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Kimbrough Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 Kimbrough Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College