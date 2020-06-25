All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1552 Cave Springs Rd

1552 Cave Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Cave Springs Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Cave Springs Rd have any available units?
1552 Cave Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Cave Springs Rd have?
Some of 1552 Cave Springs Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Cave Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Cave Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Cave Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Cave Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 1552 Cave Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 1552 Cave Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1552 Cave Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Cave Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Cave Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 1552 Cave Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Cave Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1552 Cave Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Cave Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Cave Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
