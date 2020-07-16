All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:13 AM

8977 Tweeddale Drive

8977 Tweeddale Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

8977 Tweeddale Drive, Douglas County, GA 30187

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8977 Tweeddale Drive Winston GA · Avail. now

$999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,242 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have any available units?
8977 Tweeddale Drive has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have?
Some of 8977 Tweeddale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8977 Tweeddale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8977 Tweeddale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8977 Tweeddale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8977 Tweeddale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive offer parking?
No, 8977 Tweeddale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8977 Tweeddale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8977 Tweeddale Drive has a pool.
Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8977 Tweeddale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8977 Tweeddale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8977 Tweeddale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8977 Tweeddale Drive has units with air conditioning.
