Douglas County, GA
8891 Northview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8891 Northview Drive

8891 N View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8891 N View Dr, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8891 Northview Drive have any available units?
8891 Northview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 8891 Northview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8891 Northview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8891 Northview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8891 Northview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8891 Northview Drive offer parking?
No, 8891 Northview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8891 Northview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8891 Northview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8891 Northview Drive have a pool?
No, 8891 Northview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8891 Northview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8891 Northview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8891 Northview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8891 Northview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8891 Northview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8891 Northview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
