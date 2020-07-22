All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 7238 Banks Mill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
7238 Banks Mill Rd
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

7238 Banks Mill Rd

7238 Banks Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7238 Banks Mill Road, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have any available units?
7238 Banks Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have?
Some of 7238 Banks Mill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7238 Banks Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7238 Banks Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7238 Banks Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7238 Banks Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7238 Banks Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College