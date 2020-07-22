6290 Garden Cir

Amenities

Beautiful new construction town-home in Douglasville. Master on the Main level, 2 large bedrooms upstairs, separate Garden Tub & Shower, with a Double Vanity. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter tops w/ Snack Bar. 2 car rear entry garage*Fireplace in the spacious Great Room. Owner pays HOA. HOA includes Garbage, Lawn Maintenance, walking trail, koi pond and gazebo access, pressure washing, landscaping, and gated access. 12 Month lease required. Credit and Background checks required.