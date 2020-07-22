All apartments in Douglas County
Location

6290 Garden Circle, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

Beautiful new construction town-home in Douglasville. Master on the Main level, 2 large bedrooms upstairs, separate Garden Tub & Shower, with a Double Vanity. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter tops w/ Snack Bar. 2 car rear entry garage*Fireplace in the spacious Great Room. Owner pays HOA. HOA includes Garbage, Lawn Maintenance, walking trail, koi pond and gazebo access, pressure washing, landscaping, and gated access. 12 Month lease required. Credit and Background checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6290 Garden Cir have any available units?
6290 Garden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 6290 Garden Cir have?
Some of 6290 Garden Cir's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6290 Garden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6290 Garden Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6290 Garden Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6290 Garden Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 6290 Garden Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6290 Garden Cir offers parking.
Does 6290 Garden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6290 Garden Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6290 Garden Cir have a pool?
No, 6290 Garden Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6290 Garden Cir have accessible units?
No, 6290 Garden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6290 Garden Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6290 Garden Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6290 Garden Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6290 Garden Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
