All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 6238 North Summers Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
6238 North Summers Circle
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:53 PM

6238 North Summers Circle

6238 North Summers Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6238 North Summers Circle, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Enjoy one level living, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. You will love the spacious rooms.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Chapel Hill High School;
Yeager Middle School;
Bill Arp Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1976

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1190
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 North Summers Circle have any available units?
6238 North Summers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 6238 North Summers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6238 North Summers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 North Summers Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 6238 North Summers Circle offer parking?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6238 North Summers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 North Summers Circle have a pool?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6238 North Summers Circle have accessible units?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 North Summers Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6238 North Summers Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6238 North Summers Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College