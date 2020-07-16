All apartments in Douglas County
6200 King Arthur Dr
6200 King Arthur Dr

6200 King Arthur Drive · (404) 418-5108
Location

6200 King Arthur Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 King Arthur Dr have any available units?
6200 King Arthur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 6200 King Arthur Dr have?
Some of 6200 King Arthur Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 King Arthur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6200 King Arthur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 King Arthur Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 King Arthur Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6200 King Arthur Dr offer parking?
No, 6200 King Arthur Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6200 King Arthur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 King Arthur Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 King Arthur Dr have a pool?
No, 6200 King Arthur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6200 King Arthur Dr have accessible units?
No, 6200 King Arthur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 King Arthur Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 King Arthur Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 King Arthur Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 King Arthur Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
