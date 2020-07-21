Rent Calculator
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
6190 S Summers Circle
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6190 S Summers Circle
6190 South Summers Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6190 South Summers Circle, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 raised ranch on an unfinished basement in Chapel Hill HS District! Quiet established neighborhood. Walk-in closet in master. Separate dining room. Call today before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6190 S Summers Circle have any available units?
6190 S Summers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
What amenities does 6190 S Summers Circle have?
Some of 6190 S Summers Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6190 S Summers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6190 S Summers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6190 S Summers Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6190 S Summers Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 6190 S Summers Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6190 S Summers Circle offers parking.
Does 6190 S Summers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6190 S Summers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6190 S Summers Circle have a pool?
No, 6190 S Summers Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6190 S Summers Circle have accessible units?
No, 6190 S Summers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6190 S Summers Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6190 S Summers Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6190 S Summers Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6190 S Summers Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
