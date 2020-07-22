All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6170 Queensdale Drive

6170 Queensdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6170 Queensdale Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6170 Queensdale Drive have any available units?
6170 Queensdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 6170 Queensdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6170 Queensdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6170 Queensdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6170 Queensdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6170 Queensdale Drive offer parking?
No, 6170 Queensdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6170 Queensdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6170 Queensdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6170 Queensdale Drive have a pool?
No, 6170 Queensdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6170 Queensdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6170 Queensdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6170 Queensdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6170 Queensdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6170 Queensdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6170 Queensdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
