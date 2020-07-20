All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 5819 S Quail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
5819 S Quail Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

5819 S Quail Dr

5819 South Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5819 South Quail Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 S Quail Dr have any available units?
5819 S Quail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 5819 S Quail Dr have?
Some of 5819 S Quail Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 S Quail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5819 S Quail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 S Quail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 S Quail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5819 S Quail Dr offer parking?
No, 5819 S Quail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5819 S Quail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 S Quail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 S Quail Dr have a pool?
No, 5819 S Quail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5819 S Quail Dr have accessible units?
No, 5819 S Quail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 S Quail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 S Quail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 S Quail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 S Quail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College