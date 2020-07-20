All apartments in Douglas County
Douglas County, GA
5355 Orchard Place
5355 Orchard Place

5355 Orchard Place · No Longer Available
Location

5355 Orchard Place, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Move-in ready! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, solid surface counters, and stained cabinets, a large separate living room, dining room and family room open to the applianced kitchen. An open plan is perfect for entertaining.Updated baths and bedrooms. Enjoy the lovely, level backyard with deck perfect for entertaining. This home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Orchard Place have any available units?
5355 Orchard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 5355 Orchard Place currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Orchard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Orchard Place pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Orchard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5355 Orchard Place offer parking?
No, 5355 Orchard Place does not offer parking.
Does 5355 Orchard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Orchard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Orchard Place have a pool?
No, 5355 Orchard Place does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Orchard Place have accessible units?
No, 5355 Orchard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Orchard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Orchard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Orchard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Orchard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
