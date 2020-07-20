5355 Orchard Place

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Move-in ready! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, solid surface counters, and stained cabinets, a large separate living room, dining room and family room open to the applianced kitchen. An open plan is perfect for entertaining.Updated baths and bedrooms. Enjoy the lovely, level backyard with deck perfect for entertaining. This home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.