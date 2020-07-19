Rent Calculator
All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5026 Luxford Drive
5026 Luxford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5026 Luxford Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have any available units?
5026 Luxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
Is 5026 Luxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Luxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Luxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Luxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive offer parking?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have a pool?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
