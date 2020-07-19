All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 5026 Luxford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
5026 Luxford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5026 Luxford Drive

5026 Luxford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5026 Luxford Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Luxford Drive have any available units?
5026 Luxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 5026 Luxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Luxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Luxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Luxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive offer parking?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have a pool?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5026 Luxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5026 Luxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College