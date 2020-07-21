All apartments in Douglas County
4964 Apple Valley Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

4964 Apple Valley Rd

4964 Apple Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

4964 Apple Valley Road, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have any available units?
4964 Apple Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have?
Some of 4964 Apple Valley Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4964 Apple Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4964 Apple Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4964 Apple Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4964 Apple Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4964 Apple Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4964 Apple Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 4964 Apple Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 4964 Apple Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4964 Apple Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4964 Apple Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4964 Apple Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
