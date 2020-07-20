Rent Calculator
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4865 Central Church Road
Last updated August 13 2019 at 12:07 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4865 Central Church Road
4865 Central Church Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4865 Central Church Road, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Living and dining combo with laminate floors, large backyard, 2 car carport
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4865 Central Church Road have any available units?
4865 Central Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
Is 4865 Central Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Central Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Central Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 4865 Central Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 4865 Central Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 4865 Central Church Road offers parking.
Does 4865 Central Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 Central Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Central Church Road have a pool?
No, 4865 Central Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Central Church Road have accessible units?
No, 4865 Central Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Central Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4865 Central Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 Central Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 Central Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
