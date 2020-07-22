Rent Calculator
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4831 Port Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4831 Port Dr
4831 Port Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4831 Port Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch home on large level lot; large living room w/ brick fireplace; 2 car garage; Close to Arbor Place Mall.
$300 prepaid cleaning due with $0 Deposit Special.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4831 Port Dr have any available units?
4831 Port Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
What amenities does 4831 Port Dr have?
Some of 4831 Port Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4831 Port Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Port Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Port Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4831 Port Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 4831 Port Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4831 Port Dr offers parking.
Does 4831 Port Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 Port Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Port Dr have a pool?
No, 4831 Port Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4831 Port Dr have accessible units?
No, 4831 Port Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Port Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 Port Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4831 Port Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4831 Port Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
