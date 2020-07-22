4820 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready home in Douglasville. Super convenient location, just minutes to Interstate 20. Large lot, with fenced in backyard and storage shed. Patio great for entertaining, and a deck off of the master bedroom. Inside is very clean and move in ready. Spacious family room, separate dining room, and nice kitchen with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms on upper level, including a master suite with great closet space! Secondary bedrooms feature beautiful tall ceilings. Close to Wellstar Hospital, Arbor Place Mall, and the interstate.