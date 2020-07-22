All apartments in Douglas County
Douglas County, GA
4820 Timber Ridge Drive
4820 Timber Ridge Drive

4820 Timber Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Timber Ridge Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Move-in Ready home in Douglasville. Super convenient location, just minutes to Interstate 20. Large lot, with fenced in backyard and storage shed. Patio great for entertaining, and a deck off of the master bedroom. Inside is very clean and move in ready. Spacious family room, separate dining room, and nice kitchen with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms on upper level, including a master suite with great closet space! Secondary bedrooms feature beautiful tall ceilings. Close to Wellstar Hospital, Arbor Place Mall, and the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
4820 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4820 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Timber Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
