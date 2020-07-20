All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

4413 Treeline Way

4413 Treeline Way · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Treeline Way, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Treeline Way have any available units?
4413 Treeline Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4413 Treeline Way have?
Some of 4413 Treeline Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Treeline Way currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Treeline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Treeline Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 Treeline Way is pet friendly.
Does 4413 Treeline Way offer parking?
No, 4413 Treeline Way does not offer parking.
Does 4413 Treeline Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Treeline Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Treeline Way have a pool?
No, 4413 Treeline Way does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Treeline Way have accessible units?
No, 4413 Treeline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Treeline Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 Treeline Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Treeline Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Treeline Way does not have units with air conditioning.
