Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4340 Clearview Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

4340 Clearview Dr

4340 Clearview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Clearview Dr, Douglas County, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet GÇôSee Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Clearview Dr have any available units?
4340 Clearview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4340 Clearview Dr have?
Some of 4340 Clearview Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Clearview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Clearview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Clearview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Clearview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Clearview Dr offer parking?
No, 4340 Clearview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4340 Clearview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Clearview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Clearview Dr have a pool?
No, 4340 Clearview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Clearview Dr have accessible units?
No, 4340 Clearview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Clearview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Clearview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Clearview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 Clearview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
