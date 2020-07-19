All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 4327 Lodgeview Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4327 Lodgeview Place
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

4327 Lodgeview Place

4327 Lodgeview Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4327 Lodgeview Pl, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5764379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Lodgeview Place have any available units?
4327 Lodgeview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4327 Lodgeview Place have?
Some of 4327 Lodgeview Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Lodgeview Place currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Lodgeview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Lodgeview Place pet-friendly?
No, 4327 Lodgeview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4327 Lodgeview Place offer parking?
Yes, 4327 Lodgeview Place offers parking.
Does 4327 Lodgeview Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Lodgeview Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Lodgeview Place have a pool?
Yes, 4327 Lodgeview Place has a pool.
Does 4327 Lodgeview Place have accessible units?
No, 4327 Lodgeview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Lodgeview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 Lodgeview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 Lodgeview Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4327 Lodgeview Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College