4315 Reserve Hill Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet range

This beautiful Move-In ready 2-story 4 bedrms w/ master on the main, 3 full baths home located in Annewakee Trails Subdivision features a great open floor plan, spacious family rm w/ fireplace, dining rm & eat-in kitchen.Conveniently located to Boundary Waters Aquatic Center,Arbor Place Mall,shopping & restaurants.This house is virtually brand new & features new carpet throughout & fresh paint.The kitchen includes all the major appliances- refrigerator,stove,microwave,dishwasher plus washer & dryer.Call today to schedule a private showing!Application fee $50 per adult.