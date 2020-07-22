All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

4234 Winding Trail Way

4234 Winding Trail Way · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Winding Trail Way, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,234 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5204409)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Winding Trail Way have any available units?
4234 Winding Trail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4234 Winding Trail Way have?
Some of 4234 Winding Trail Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Winding Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Winding Trail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Winding Trail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Winding Trail Way is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Winding Trail Way offer parking?
Yes, 4234 Winding Trail Way offers parking.
Does 4234 Winding Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 Winding Trail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Winding Trail Way have a pool?
Yes, 4234 Winding Trail Way has a pool.
Does 4234 Winding Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 4234 Winding Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Winding Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 Winding Trail Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4234 Winding Trail Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4234 Winding Trail Way has units with air conditioning.
