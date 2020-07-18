All apartments in Douglas County
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4150 Clarks Tr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4150 Clarks Tr

4150 Clarks Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4150 Clarks Trail, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Clarks Tr have any available units?
4150 Clarks Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4150 Clarks Tr have?
Some of 4150 Clarks Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Clarks Tr currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Clarks Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Clarks Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Clarks Tr is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Clarks Tr offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Clarks Tr offers parking.
Does 4150 Clarks Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Clarks Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Clarks Tr have a pool?
No, 4150 Clarks Tr does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Clarks Tr have accessible units?
No, 4150 Clarks Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Clarks Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Clarks Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 Clarks Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4150 Clarks Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
