Douglas County, GA
4135 Knotty Oak Tr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4135 Knotty Oak Tr

4135 Knotty Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Knotty Oak Trail, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have any available units?
4135 Knotty Oak Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have?
Some of 4135 Knotty Oak Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Knotty Oak Tr currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Knotty Oak Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Knotty Oak Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr is pet friendly.
Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr offer parking?
No, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr does not offer parking.
Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have a pool?
No, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr does not have a pool.
Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have accessible units?
No, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4135 Knotty Oak Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4135 Knotty Oak Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
