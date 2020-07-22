All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4079 Harvest Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4079 Harvest Ridge Drive

4079 Harvest Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4079 Harvest Ridge Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Douglasville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy firepalce and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have any available units?
4079 Harvest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4079 Harvest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4079 Harvest Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College