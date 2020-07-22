All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

3642 Auger Trl

3642 Auger Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3642 Auger Trail, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Auger Trl have any available units?
3642 Auger Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3642 Auger Trl have?
Some of 3642 Auger Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Auger Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Auger Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Auger Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3642 Auger Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3642 Auger Trl offer parking?
No, 3642 Auger Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Auger Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Auger Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Auger Trl have a pool?
No, 3642 Auger Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Auger Trl have accessible units?
No, 3642 Auger Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Auger Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3642 Auger Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Auger Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3642 Auger Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
