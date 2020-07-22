All apartments in Douglas County
3601 Winds Tr
3601 Winds Tr

3601 North Winds Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3601 North Winds Trail, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Winds Tr have any available units?
3601 Winds Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3601 Winds Tr have?
Some of 3601 Winds Tr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Winds Tr currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Winds Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Winds Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Winds Tr is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Winds Tr offer parking?
No, 3601 Winds Tr does not offer parking.
Does 3601 Winds Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Winds Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Winds Tr have a pool?
No, 3601 Winds Tr does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Winds Tr have accessible units?
No, 3601 Winds Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Winds Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Winds Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Winds Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Winds Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
