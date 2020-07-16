All apartments in Douglas County
3550 Long Lake Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

3550 Long Lake Drive

3550 Long Lake Drive · (770) 362-3252
Location

3550 Long Lake Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
LOCATION IS EVERTHING! Less than 2 miles from I-20, Mall, shops and restaurants. Stunning 5br/3ba with open floor plan great for entertaining, featuring formal living/office and dining room, Soaring 2 story entry and family room with a wall of windows and fireplace that opens to large kitchen with SS appliances,
kitchen island and breakfast area. Main floor guest room with full bath and 3 gracious size bedrooms & bath on second level. Oversize Master bedroom/sep. sitting room, large master bathroom/sep. shower, oversize soaking tub,double vanity and walk-in closet. This is a quiet well established neighborhood centrally located to all things Douglasville!! Photos shown are from prior listing and home has been painted in a very appealing neutral gray and has a new roof installed Jan 2020 and new Hot water heater installed Jan 2020. Well maintained and lanscaped home will not last long, in a great school district! Includes access to pool, clubhouse, playgrounds, courts and weekly trash pickup. There is a online application that will be sent to renter. This includes background, credit check and application process. Please allow 24 to 48 hours for showing as home is still occupied. Home will be vacant on 8/1... $150 administration fee for lease application. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Long Lake Drive have any available units?
3550 Long Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3550 Long Lake Drive have?
Some of 3550 Long Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Long Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Long Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Long Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3550 Long Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3550 Long Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Long Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3550 Long Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Long Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Long Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3550 Long Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 3550 Long Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3550 Long Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Long Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 Long Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 Long Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 Long Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
