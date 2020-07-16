3550 Long Lake Drive

Amenities

LOCATION IS EVERTHING! Less than 2 miles from I-20, Mall, shops and restaurants. Stunning 5br/3ba with open floor plan great for entertaining, featuring formal living/office and dining room, Soaring 2 story entry and family room with a wall of windows and fireplace that opens to large kitchen with SS appliances,

kitchen island and breakfast area. Main floor guest room with full bath and 3 gracious size bedrooms & bath on second level. Oversize Master bedroom/sep. sitting room, large master bathroom/sep. shower, oversize soaking tub,double vanity and walk-in closet. This is a quiet well established neighborhood centrally located to all things Douglasville!! Photos shown are from prior listing and home has been painted in a very appealing neutral gray and has a new roof installed Jan 2020 and new Hot water heater installed Jan 2020. Well maintained and lanscaped home will not last long, in a great school district! Includes access to pool, clubhouse, playgrounds, courts and weekly trash pickup. There is a online application that will be sent to renter. This includes background, credit check and application process. Please allow 24 to 48 hours for showing as home is still occupied. Home will be vacant on 8/1... $150 administration fee for lease application. NO PETS!