3235 Plymouth Rock Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

3235 Plymouth Rock Dr

3235 Plymouth Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3235 Plymouth Rock Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All new stainless steel appliances. New washer/dryer units. Located just minutes from I-20. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have any available units?
3235 Plymouth Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Plymouth Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
