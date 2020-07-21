Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3235 Plymouth Rock Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3235 Plymouth Rock Dr
3235 Plymouth Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3235 Plymouth Rock Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All new stainless steel appliances. New washer/dryer units. Located just minutes from I-20. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have any available units?
3235 Plymouth Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
Is 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Plymouth Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Plymouth Rock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Austell, GA
Union City, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Mableton, GA
Fairburn, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
East Point, GA
Tyrone, GA
College Park, GA
Dallas, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Vinings, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Carrollton, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Riverdale, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College