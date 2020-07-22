All apartments in Douglas County
3149 Carmel Dr
3149 Carmel Dr

3149 Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
3149 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Carmel

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Spacious ranch with open floor plan. Renovated. Large family room with fireplace open to kitchen. Separate Living room open dining area. Some new appliances. Screened porch, deck storage building. Large level lot spacious yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 3149 Carmel Dr have any available units?
3149 Carmel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3149 Carmel Dr have?
Some of 3149 Carmel Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Carmel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Carmel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Carmel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3149 Carmel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3149 Carmel Dr offer parking?
No, 3149 Carmel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3149 Carmel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 Carmel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Carmel Dr have a pool?
No, 3149 Carmel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Carmel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3149 Carmel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Carmel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 Carmel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 Carmel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3149 Carmel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
